Case of Corey Hurren, who faces 22 charges in Rideau Hall threat, delayed again Friday, 6 November 2020

The Canadian Armed Forces member accused of uttering threats against the prime minister and crashing the gate at Rideau Hall with a loaded firearm has had his case put off another month. 👓 View full article

