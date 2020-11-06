Whole Foods bars workers from wearing poppies on the job; Doug Ford says not so fast
Friday, 6 November 2020 () Upscale grocer Whole Foods Market is not allowing its workers to wear poppies in its Canadian stores this month, saying its dress code policy restricts workers from making even the smallest addition.
