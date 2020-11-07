Watch: Joe Biden to speak live
Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
US Presidential Democratic Candidate, Joe Biden, is expected to speak shortly in Wilmington Delaware. He leads in the vote count for the US presidency in key battleground states.
US Presidential Democratic Candidate, Joe Biden, is expected to speak shortly in Wilmington Delaware. He leads in the vote count for the US presidency in key battleground states.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources