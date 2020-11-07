Watch: Joe Biden to speak live

Global  
 

SBS Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
US Presidential Democratic Candidate, Joe Biden, is expected to speak shortly in Wilmington Delaware. He leads in the vote count for the US presidency in key battleground states.
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: Joe Biden Speaks In Wilmington As Vote Count Continues

Joe Biden Speaks In Wilmington As Vote Count Continues 02:20

 Alexandria Hoff reports.

