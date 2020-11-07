Global  
 

Trudeau congratulates Joe Biden on victory in U.S. presidential election

CP24 Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has congratulated Democrat Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris on winning the U.S. presidential election.
 U.S. stocks hovered near unchanged on Friday to close out with a big weekly gain as Democratic challenger Joe Biden edged closer to victory in the presidential election, while the monthly jobs report underscored the hurdles still facing the economy. Fred Katayama reports.

