Donald Trump supporters stand loyal following Joe Biden victory

SBS Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Donald Trump supporters waved flags and chanted support for US President Donald Trump as news broke that Democrat Joe Biden captured the US presidency. Several major television networks projected the Biden victory, as voters narrowly rebuffed Republican incumbent Donald Trump's tumultuous leadership and embraced Biden's promise to fight the coronavirus pandemic and fix the economy in a divided nation.
