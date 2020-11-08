Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kamala Harris declares 'a new day for America' in Vice-President-elect speech

SBS Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Kamala Harris addressed the nation Saturday night for the first time as Vice President-elect, hours after Joe Biden surpassed the 270 electoral vote threshold to take the White House and become the 46th president of the United States.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: Vice President-elect Kamala Harris delivers first speech since presidential election called

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris delivers first speech since presidential election called 12:11

 Vice President-elect Kamala Harris promised a new day for America as the first woman vice president in her first speech since the presidential race was called Saturday.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Americans 'ushered in a new day': Harris in first address after winning US election [Video]

Americans 'ushered in a new day': Harris in first address after winning US election

Following the victory in US Presidential election, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said that protecting democracy takes struggle. "Protecting our democracy takes struggle, it takes sacrifice but..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:42Published
'Now is when the real work begins' -Harris [Video]

'Now is when the real work begins' -Harris

Vice president-elect Kamala Harris on Saturday (November 7) night spoke to the American people following Democrat Joe Biden's win for U.S. president over Donald Trump.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:06Published
Harris honours 'generations of women' [Video]

Harris honours 'generations of women'

US vice president-elect Kamala Harris gives a victory speech as she becomes the first woman of colour to take on the role.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Harris: American voters chose 'hope, unity, decency and yes, truth'

 Sen. Kamala Harris, in her victory speech as vice president-elect, said that in Tuesday’s election voters had chosen “hope, unity, decency and yes, truth.”
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Business Insider

Harris: 'You Ushered In A New Day For America'

 Under a sky lit up by blue jumbotrons outside the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del., Vice President-elect Kamala Harris thanked Democratic supporters for...
NPR

Kamala Harris, in historic speech as first woman vice-president-elect, pays homage to those who came before her

 "When our very democracy was on the ballot, you ushered in a new day for America," Kamala Harris said in her first speech since being elected vice president.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •PinkNewsBusiness Insider