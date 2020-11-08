Kamala Harris declares 'a new day for America' in Vice-President-elect speech
Sunday, 8 November 2020 () Kamala Harris addressed the nation Saturday night for the first time as Vice President-elect, hours after Joe Biden surpassed the 270 electoral vote threshold to take the White House and become the 46th president of the United States.
Sen. Kamala Harris, in her victory speech as vice president-elect, said that in Tuesday’s election voters had chosen “hope, unity, decency and yes, truth.” FOXNews.com Also reported by •Business Insider
"When our very democracy was on the ballot, you ushered in a new day for America," Kamala Harris said in her first speech since being elected vice president.
