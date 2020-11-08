Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Peel public health orders stricter restrictions as region moves to red zone

CP24 Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Birthday parties, wedding receptions, and other large social gatherings will not be allowed in business establishments in Peel starting next week as the region tries to control the spread of COVID-19.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like