Joe Biden declares 'now is a time to heal' in acceptance speech for US President-elect
Sunday, 8 November 2020 () In his first speech after securing the White House, President-elect Joe Biden is making an appeal to supporters of President Donald Trump. Biden said Saturday night in Wilmington, Delaware, that this was the time to heal in America and pledged to be a president to represent even those who didn't support him.
Joe Biden says he is already preparing to assume the presidency even though hehas not been declared the winner in his race against President Donald Trump.Speaking in Wilmington, Delaware, just before 11pm on Friday local time, theformer vice-president said although he did not have a final...
Joe Biden in his first address as the US President-elect called it a victory for "we the people". "People of this nation have spoken, they delivered us a clear victory. A victory for, we the people. We..
President-elect Joe Biden declared it was "time to heal" America in his first speech after prevailing on Saturday in a bitter election, even as President Donald... News24 Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph •Upworthy •Business Insider