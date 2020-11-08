Global  
 

Joe Biden declares 'now is a time to heal' in acceptance speech for US President-elect

SBS Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
In his first speech after securing the White House, President-elect Joe Biden is making an appeal to supporters of President Donald Trump. Biden said Saturday night in Wilmington, Delaware, that this was the time to heal in America and pledged to be a president to represent even those who didn't support him.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Joe Biden tells nation: We're going to win

Joe Biden tells nation: We're going to win 01:12

 Joe Biden says he is already preparing to assume the presidency even though hehas not been declared the winner in his race against President Donald Trump.Speaking in Wilmington, Delaware, just before 11pm on Friday local time, theformer vice-president said although he did not have a final...

