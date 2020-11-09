Global  
 

Could Jill Biden transform the role of First Lady of the United States?

SBS Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
With a full-time job as an English professor at Northern Virginia Community College, Jill Biden could become the first ever First Lady to work a paid job while she's in office.
 Dr. Jill Biden wants to be the only first lady to keep a full-time job as a teacher while serving in the role as first lady. In doing so, according to Business Insider, Biden would make history. She would become the only first lady in the role's 231-year history to do so. Biden has made clear in...

