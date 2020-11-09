Calls to Kids Help Phone have surged. Now some counsellors are making a distress call of their own Monday, 9 November 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Kids Help Phone has given mental health support to millions of young Canadians over its 30-year history. But now some current and former counsellors are going public about the helpline's working conditions. They say staff are being micromanaged, burning out, and it is affecting the quality of care. 👓 View full article

