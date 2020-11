You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Peru president survives Congress impeachment vote



Martin Vizcarra denied corruption and interfering in an investigation into government contracts awarded to a friend. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:04 Published on September 19, 2020 Peru's Martin Vizcarra faces impeachment for 'moral incapacity'



Latest challenge to Vizcarra's rule stems from claims he tried to obstruct a corruption inquiry against his government. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:28 Published on September 12, 2020

Related news from verified sources Peru's President to face a 2nd impeachment vote in Congress Martin Vizcarra is accused of taking $670,000 in bribes from a construction company while he served as governor of Peru’s southern state of Moquegua in...

Hindu 1 week ago