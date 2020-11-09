Global  
 

Trudeau says promising new Pfizer vaccine could be 'light at the end of the tunnel'

CBC.ca Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today that Pfizer's promising COVID-19 vaccine trial is an "encouraging" development — and could be the first step toward restoring Canada's social and economic life.
