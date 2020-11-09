Global  
 

Justin Trudeau first leader to talk to U.S. president-elect Joe Biden

CP24 Monday, 9 November 2020
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is the first international leader to have personally congratulated Joe Biden on being elected U.S. president, his office said Monday as it summarized a conversation about areas of co-operation - and potential contention.
