Justin Trudeau first leader to talk to U.S. president-elect Joe Biden
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is the first international leader to have personally congratulated Joe Biden on being elected U.S. president, his office said Monday as it summarized a conversation about areas of co-operation - and potential contention.
