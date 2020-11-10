First Nations partner with B.C. company in $1B purchase of Clearwater Seafoods
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Halifax-based shellfish giant Clearwater Seafoods announced Monday it has a billion-dollar deal to sell the company to a partnership of Premium Brands of British Columbia and a coalition of Mi'kmaq First Nation communities led by the Membertou band in Cape Breton and Miawpukek in Newfoundland and Labrador.
