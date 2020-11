You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Active COVID cases dip below 5 lakh mark in India



With 44,281 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surged to 86,36,012. With 512 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,27,571. Total active cases now stand at 4,94,657 after a decrease of 6,557 in the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 10 hours ago California Reports 5,300 New COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Surpasses 18K



The state of California Tuesday reported 5,300 new cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday as case rates surge in a number of counties โ€” with three counties, including San Diego, moving back into the.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 01:30 Published 15 hours ago COVID-19 hospitalizations in U.S. surge to record



There were just over 59,000 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the United States on Monday, the countryโ€™s highest number ever of in-patients being treated for the disease, with new infections at.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:24 Published 16 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Ontario records 1,003 new cases of COVID-19; more than 41,000 tests completed The number of new COVID-19 infections in Ontario has once again surpassed 1,000 but the province is reporting a significant boost in testing today.

CP24 5 days ago