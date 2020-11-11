Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pandemic means long hours, adapting to changing rules for Toronto bylaw team

CP24 Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
For Toronto's bylaw enforcement officers, the pandemic has meant working long hours and quickly adapting to evolving rules aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, the head of the city's licensing and standards department says.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A couple sold their home and all of their possessions to travel the world in a £40k camper van during the coronavirus pandemic [Video]

A couple sold their home and all of their possessions to travel the world in a £40k camper van during the coronavirus pandemic

A couple who sold their home and possessions to travel the world in a £40k camper van in the midst of the Covid pandemic now say they 'feel safer' than ever. Meg Ward, 29, made the "crackers"..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:27Published
Parents say they are less strict with these house rules because of lockdown measures [Video]

Parents say they are less strict with these house rules because of lockdown measures

Wash your hands as soon as you walk in the door (59%), clean doorknobs and other high-contact surfaces regularly (49%), shower when returning home from a highly populated area (48%) and wipe packages..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published