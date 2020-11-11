Global  
 

What you should know before Toronto's new COVID-19 measures come into effect on Saturday

CP24 Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
As new cases of COVID-19 reach levels never before seen in Toronto, the city has taken it upon itself to implement new restrictions that go beyond the province’s colour-coded lockdown system.
News video: Ricketts: New DHM's will take effect on Wednesday

Ricketts: New DHM's will take effect on Wednesday 03:18

 On Monday, Gov. Pete Ricketts held a press conference in Lincoln, announcing new Directed Health Measures which will take effect Wednesday.

New restrictions on bars/restaurants take effect at 5 p.m.

The COVID curve is going back up in New Jersey. Parts of Newark are especially concerning, and a curfew even stricter than the governor's is now in effect there; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

New COVID-19 restrictions are not in effect in Massachusetts.

Ontario reports single-day record of 1,132 new COVID-19 cases

 Ontario reported a new single-day record of 1,132 COVID-19 cases on Saturday — the same day health measures are loosening in two COVID-19 hot spots as...
