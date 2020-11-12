Judge orders The Bay to pay half its overdue rent but blocks landlord from evicting them Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

An Ontario judge has ordered Hudson's Bay Co. to pay half the rent owing at one of its department stores, while blocking a landlord's attempt to evict the iconic retailer. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources San Francisco Company Offers Rent Guarantee to Small Landlords



Say you're a landlord and you could guarantee that, if your tenant doesn’t pay rent, you don’t lose money? Zumper, an online rental platform, is launching a first-of-its-kind rent guarantee program.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 03:38 Published on September 25, 2020

