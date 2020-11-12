Global  
 

Judge orders The Bay to pay half its overdue rent but blocks landlord from evicting them

CBC.ca Thursday, 12 November 2020
An Ontario judge has ordered Hudson's Bay Co. to pay half the rent owing at one of its department stores, while blocking a landlord's attempt to evict the iconic retailer.
