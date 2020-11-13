Ford's cabinet set to meet with top doctor as Ontario reports 1,396 new COVID-19 cases

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine: Coronavirus Is 'Prevalent In The Community And It's Spreading'



Words of concern are coming from Harrisburg Monday as COVID-19 cases skyrocket across the state. The state reported over 6,000 new cases in 48 hours and 530 of those cases are from Allegheny County;.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:32 Published 1 week ago Top 20 Unsolved Murder Mysteries



These murders continue to bamboozle police forces around the world to this day. For this list, we’re looking at the most high profile and mysterious unsolved murders. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 14:24 Published on October 4, 2020