Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ford's cabinet set to meet with top doctor as Ontario reports 1,396 new COVID-19 cases

CBC.ca Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Premier Doug Ford will be joined by the province’s health minister and top doctor Friday after hearing a loud, clear warning that Ontario faces more than 6,000 COVID-19 cases per day by mid-December if it doesn’t add more public health restrictions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine: Coronavirus Is 'Prevalent In The Community And It's Spreading' [Video]

Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine: Coronavirus Is 'Prevalent In The Community And It's Spreading'

Words of concern are coming from Harrisburg Monday as COVID-19 cases skyrocket across the state. The state reported over 6,000 new cases in 48 hours and 530 of those cases are from Allegheny County;..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:32Published
Top 20 Unsolved Murder Mysteries [Video]

Top 20 Unsolved Murder Mysteries

These murders continue to bamboozle police forces around the world to this day. For this list, we’re looking at the most high profile and mysterious unsolved murders.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 14:24Published