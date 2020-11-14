Global  
 

Ontario reports 1,581 COVID-19 cases today, breaking another single-day record

CP24 Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
After a slight dip in new infections on Friday, Ontario has once again set a new record for the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in a 24-hour period.
