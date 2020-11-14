|
Ontario reports 1,581 COVID-19 cases today, breaking another single-day record
Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
After a slight dip in new infections on Friday, Ontario has once again set a new record for the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in a 24-hour period.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
A record number of new cases across the nation 02:07
The coronavirus pandemic is continuing to impact most of the nation. A record number of new cases reported again with more than 1,400 deaths from COVID-19 in the US yesterday.
