'Dear Dr. Banting:' Dozens of letters to be featured in exhibit marking World Diabetes Day
Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
The house dubbed as the birthplace of insulin is marking World Diabetes Day by launching a virtual exhibit showcasing some of the thousands of letters penned to Sir Frederick Banting, the Canadian who co-discovered insulin 100 years ago.
