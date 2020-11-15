Global  
 

3 Hockey Canada board of directors positions now filled by women

CBC.ca Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Hockey Canada has hired three women to its board of directors, the organization announced on Sunday. Andrea Skinner, Leanne Standryk and Mary Anne Veroba were hired. All three have a wealth of experience in hockey.
