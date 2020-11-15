3 Hockey Canada board of directors positions now filled by women
Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Hockey Canada has hired three women to its board of directors, the organization announced on Sunday. Andrea Skinner, Leanne Standryk and Mary Anne Veroba were hired. All three have a wealth of experience in hockey.
Hockey Canada has hired three women to its board of directors, the organization announced on Sunday. Andrea Skinner, Leanne Standryk and Mary Anne Veroba were hired. All three have a wealth of experience in hockey.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources