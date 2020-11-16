Global  
 

Meng Wanzhou back in court as observers ponder influence of Biden presidency

CBC.ca Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
A supervisor who oversaw Canada Border Services Agency officers at Vancouver’s airport on the day Meng Wanzhou was arrested will resume testimony at the Huawei executive's extradition proceedings this morning in B.C. Supreme Court.
