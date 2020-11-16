Meng Wanzhou back in court as observers ponder influence of Biden presidency Monday, 16 November 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

A supervisor who oversaw Canada Border Services Agency officers at Vancouver’s airport on the day Meng Wanzhou was arrested will resume testimony at the Huawei executive's extradition proceedings this morning in B.C. Supreme Court. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

