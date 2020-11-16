Global  
 

Ontario reports more than 1,400 new cases of COVID-19, seven-day rolling average up 30 per cent since last week

CP24 Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Ontario is reporting 1,487 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours and its seven-day average is now up 30 per cent compared to this time last week.
