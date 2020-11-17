Meng Wanzhou's lawyers claim key RCMP witness refusing to testify at extradition hearing Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou claim a retired RCMP staff sergeant with crucial knowledge about alleged information sharing between Canadian and U.S. authorities is refusing to testify at the Huawei executive’s extradition proceedings. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

