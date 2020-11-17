Questions remain over COVID-19 vaccine costs, roll-out in Ontario Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

When a vaccine for the virus behind COVID-19 is approved in Canada, Ontario will be tasked with vaccinating more than a third of the country's population — and some medical experts say "question marks" remain regarding the cost and roll-out of those critical vaccinations. 👓 View full article

