Minassian's father to continue testimony at Toronto van attack trial

CP24 Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
The father of the 28-year-old man who killed 10 people and wounded 16 others in the Toronto van attack in 2018 will continue his testimony this morning after telling the court on Monday that he does not believe his son fully grasps the consequences of his actions.
