Information commissioner rips RCMP for slow response to information access requests
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
The RCMP's inability to respond to access to information requests on time has reached a critical point and needs intervention, according to a scathing new report from the federal information commissioner.
The RCMP's inability to respond to access to information requests on time has reached a critical point and needs intervention, according to a scathing new report from the federal information commissioner.
|
|
You Might Like