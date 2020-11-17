Lecce says early closure of schools possible before new year to slow COVID-19 spread Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The Ford government is considering some additional closure of schools heading into the winter break as a means to slow the spread of COVID-19, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said Tuesday. 👓 View full article

