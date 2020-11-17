Andrew Scheer hired his sister through the Speaker's office, say sources
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Former Conservative leader Andrew Scheer said today he has decided to stop employing his sister-in-law in his constituency office — but CBC News has learned he also employed his own sister before changes to Commons rules barred MPs from hiring family members.
