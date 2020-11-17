Global  
 

Andrew Scheer hired his sister through the Speaker's office, say sources

CBC.ca Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Former Conservative leader Andrew Scheer said today he has decided to stop employing his sister-in-law in his constituency office — but CBC News has learned he also  employed his own sister before changes to Commons rules barred MPs from hiring family members.
