OPP officer seriously injured in head-on collision with suspected impaired driver near Caledonia: police
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
An Ontario Provincial Police officer and another driver have both been taken to hospital after a pickup truck and a police cruiser collided near Caledonia.
