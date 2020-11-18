Ontario to receive combined 2.4 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in early 2021: Elliott
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 () Ontario expects to receive a combined 2.4 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines during the first three months of 2021 with more to follow after that, Health Minister Christine Elliott says.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that the Government has ordered five million doses of the new Moderna vaccine, if approved, to be available in Spring 2021. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting regarding India's vaccination strategy. PM virtually met officials including foreign secretary, NITI Aayog member. Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba and..
The Oxford Covid-19 vaccine should be available for healthcare workers in India by February 2021 and for the general-pubic by April next year at a cost of Rs 1000 for 2 doses. Meanwhile, this is what..