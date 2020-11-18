Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ontario to receive combined 2.4 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in early 2021: Elliott

CP24 Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Ontario expects to receive a combined 2.4 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines during the first three months of 2021 with more to follow after that, Health Minister Christine Elliott says.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Hancock announces order of 5 million Moderna jabs

Hancock announces order of 5 million Moderna jabs 01:29

 Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that the Government has ordered five million doses of the new Moderna vaccine, if approved, to be available in Spring 2021. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: PM Modi holds review meeting to discuss India’s vaccine strategy [Video]

Watch: PM Modi holds review meeting to discuss India’s vaccine strategy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting regarding India's vaccination strategy. PM virtually met officials including foreign secretary, NITI Aayog member. Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:20Published
Pfizer Requests Emergency Use Authorization For COVID Vaccine [Video]

Pfizer Requests Emergency Use Authorization For COVID Vaccine

With drug manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna planning to distribute 50 million doses by the end of the year, Minnesota lawmakers say plans for vaccine distribution need to begin now, John Lauritsen..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 04:20Published
Fauci's verdict on Moderna & Pfizer | Oxford vaccine cost in India | Oneindia News [Video]

Fauci's verdict on Moderna & Pfizer | Oxford vaccine cost in India | Oneindia News

The Oxford Covid-19 vaccine should be available for healthcare workers in India by February 2021 and for the general-pubic by April next year at a cost of Rs 1000 for 2 doses. Meanwhile, this is what..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:18Published