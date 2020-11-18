Global  
 

Rising food prices push annual rate of inflation 0.7 per cent higher in October

The country's headline inflation meter jumped last month by 0.7 per cent compared to one year ago, the fastest the consumer price index has risen in months, largely on the back of higher food prices.
