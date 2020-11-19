Global  
 

Pfizer ends its COVID-19 vaccine trial with a 95% success rate

SBS Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
The final results from Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine trial showed its shot had a 95% success rate and two months of safety data, paving the way for the drugmaker to apply for an emergency U.S. authorisation within days
