Pfizer ends its COVID-19 vaccine trial with a 95% success rate
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
The final results from Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine trial showed its shot had a 95% success rate and two months of safety data, paving the way for the drugmaker to apply for an emergency U.S. authorisation within days
