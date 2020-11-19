Ford to make announcement Thursday afternoon after warning more restrictions are coming to COVID-19 hot spots
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Premier Doug Ford will be making his daily announcement from Queen’s Park Thursday afternoon after warning on Wednesday that more restrictions are coming to COVID-19 hot spots.
Premier Doug Ford will be making his daily announcement from Queen’s Park Thursday afternoon after warning on Wednesday that more restrictions are coming to COVID-19 hot spots.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources