Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ford to make announcement Thursday afternoon after warning more restrictions are coming to COVID-19 hot spots

CP24 Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Premier Doug Ford will be making his daily announcement from Queen’s Park Thursday afternoon after warning on Wednesday that more restrictions are coming to COVID-19 hot spots.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New Jersey's New COVID Restrictions Take Effect Thursday [Video]

New Jersey's New COVID Restrictions Take Effect Thursday

New restrictions take effect Thursday across New Jersey to combat a second wave of the coronavirus. As COVID soars, the state's largest city is seeing a positivity rate of 19%. CBS2's Alice Gainer has..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:36Published
Connecticut Governor Issues Warning About Growing Hot Spots [Video]

Connecticut Governor Issues Warning About Growing Hot Spots

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont gave a warning Thursday about growing hot spots.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:52Published
'Staying in denial won't help': Kejriwal on Javadekar's Delhi pollution claim [Video]

'Staying in denial won't help': Kejriwal on Javadekar's Delhi pollution claim

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar flagged off 50 CPCB inspection teams for field visits in Delhi-NCR on Thursday. The CPCB teams will keep a watch on pollution hot spots during the winter..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:12Published