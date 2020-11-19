Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Four Ontario neighbourhoods with highest COVID-19 positivity rates last week were all in Peel Region

CP24 Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
The four neighbourhoods with the highest COVID-19 positivity rates in the entire province last week were all located in Peel Region, where nearly 12 per cent of all tests are now coming back positive.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Positivity rate is below 13% from 15.33% last week: Delhi Health Minister

Positivity rate is below 13% from 15.33% last week: Delhi Health Minister 02:26

 Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain cited 'tests of outside patients' as one of the reasons of increase in numbers of COVID-19 tally. "Positivity rate is now below 13% from 15.33% last week. Though we are in the 3rd wave, the peak is now over. From here, we'll definitely see a downtrend. Around...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

High School Football: Pascagoula vs. Hattiesburg [Video]

High School Football: Pascagoula vs. Hattiesburg

Pascagoula received the equivalent to a first round bye last week due to COVID-19, putting the Panthers in that situation by winning a four-way tie breaker for the region 4 class 5A district..

Credit: WXXVDT2Published
COVID-19 Cases At Mass. Schools Nearly Double From Last Week [Video]

COVID-19 Cases At Mass. Schools Nearly Double From Last Week

There's been a big jump in COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts schools in the last week. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:02Published
COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue To Rise In Illinois, As Positivity Rate Drops Slightly [Video]

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue To Rise In Illinois, As Positivity Rate Drops Slightly

There is good news and bad news in the latest batch of COVID-19 data in Illinois, as the statewide average positivity rate dropped for the fourth time this week, but hospitalizations from the virus..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:34Published