Four Ontario neighbourhoods with highest COVID-19 positivity rates last week were all in Peel Region
Thursday, 19 November 2020 () The four neighbourhoods with the highest COVID-19 positivity rates in the entire province last week were all located in Peel Region, where nearly 12 per cent of all tests are now coming back positive.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain cited 'tests of outside patients' as one of the reasons of increase in numbers of COVID-19 tally. "Positivity rate is now below 13% from 15.33% last week. Though we are in the 3rd wave, the peak is now over. From here, we'll definitely see a downtrend. Around...