Trudeau defends arrest of Huawei executive, says world must stand up to China
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday defended the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou and urged countries to stand up to Chinese bullying as he prepared for two potentially explosive international summits.
