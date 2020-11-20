Global  
 

York Region asks not to go into lockdown as province plans to introduce stricter measures for COVID-19 hot spots

CP24 Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Ahead of the Ontario government's announcement of stricter measures for COVID-19 hot spots, officials from York Region on Thursday are asking not to be moved to the lockdown zone.
