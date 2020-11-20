Global  
 

Opposition leaders briefed on alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in Canada

CP24 Friday, 20 November 2020
Alarming new projections for the spread of COVID-19 in Canada are expected to forecast a dramatic rise in cases over the next few weeks if Canadians don't strictly limit their contact with people outside their households.
 After convening an all-party meeting with political leaders to discuss the Covid-19 situation, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the penalty for not wearing masks in public places will be increased from Rs500 to Rs2,000 in light of the severe spike in Covid-19 cases in the...

