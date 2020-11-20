Opposition leaders briefed on alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in Canada
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Alarming new projections for the spread of COVID-19 in Canada are expected to forecast a dramatic rise in cases over the next few weeks if Canadians don't strictly limit their contact with people outside their households.
Alarming new projections for the spread of COVID-19 in Canada are expected to forecast a dramatic rise in cases over the next few weeks if Canadians don't strictly limit their contact with people outside their households.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources