Rudy Giuliani sweats during election results media conference

SBS Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to US President Donald Trump, on Thursday appeared to sweat off his hair dye during a news conference on the 2020 presidential election results in Washington.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Hair dye don't lie: Giuliani sweats election results

Hair dye don't lie: Giuliani sweats election results 00:49

 Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to U.S. President Donald Trump, on Thursday (November 19, 2020) appeared to sweat off his hair dye during a news conference on the 2020 presidential election results in Washington.

