You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Staten Island Opens Rapid Testing Site



Staten Island, New York City's largest COVID-19 hot spot, welcomed new testing sites Thursday.Β The new sites come in response to a growing number of cases in the area, where the infection rate is.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:03 Published 1 week ago 'Virus Ball' Brings Morris County Neighbors Together For Socially Distanced Fun



Some people in a Morris County neighborhood have a new tradition. Virus Ball can be played outside while following social distancing rules. CBS2's Meg Baker reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:57 Published 2 weeks ago England Is About to Start Its Second Lockdown β€” Here's What That Means for Travelers



Following new lockdowns in France and Germany, England also announced new nationwide restrictions, including shutting down restaurants and non-essential retail businesses, for four weeks in hopes of.. Credit: Travel & Leisure Duration: 00:51 Published 3 weeks ago