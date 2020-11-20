Trudeau to address Canadians on COVID-19 as Tam releases sobering new projections
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to address Canadians today as COVID-19 cases climb across the country and provinces impose new restrictions to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
