Colleagues, friends reflect on fallen Manitoulin Island OPP officer

CBC.ca Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
A retired Ontario Provincial Police officer and former colleague of Constable Marc Hovingh, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in the town of Gore Bay Thursday, says all of Manitoulin Island is in a state of shock after his death.
