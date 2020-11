You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gov. Cuomo Unveils 3-Zone Lockdown Plan To Respond To COVID Clusters



Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveiled a complicated three zone lockdown plan Tuesday to deal with the COVID clusters, and slammed Mayor Bill de Blasio, saying none of this would have been necessary if the city.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:27 Published on October 6, 2020

Related news from verified sources York Region asks not to go into lockdown as province plans to introduce stricter measures for COVID-19 hot spots Ahead of the Ontario government's announcement of stricter measures for COVID-19 hot spots, officials from York Region on Thursday are asking not to be moved to...

CP24 22 hours ago



Ontario considering lockdowns for Toronto and Peel Region amid rising COVID-19 cases The Ontario government is considering placing Toronto and Peel Region into a lockdown and moving more regions into the β€œred” zone of its COVID-19 shutdown...

CTV News 10 hours ago