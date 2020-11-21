SIU identifies man fatally shot in Manitoulin Island shooting that left OPP officer dead

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources MBI issues press release on last Friday’s officer-involved shooting in Gulfport



Gulfport police have identified Tracey Leon McKinney as the man dead in an officer-involved shooting. Credit: WXXVDT2 Published 5 days ago ISP: Officer shoots, kills armed man after Batesville standoff



State police have not identified the man killed or any of the officers involved in a shooting that started as a domestic incident and led to an hours-long standoff in an Indiana home. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:06 Published 6 days ago ISP: Man shot dead by officer following hours-long standoff in Batesville home



Indiana State Police are investigating a shooting in Batesville where a person was shot dead by an officer following an hours-long standoff situation, according to ISP. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:08 Published 6 days ago