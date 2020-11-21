SIU identifies man fatally shot in Manitoulin Island shooting that left OPP officer dead
Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
The province’s police watchdog has identified the man killed in a shooting on Manitoulin island that left an Ontario Provincial Police Officer dead earlier this week.
The province’s police watchdog has identified the man killed in a shooting on Manitoulin island that left an Ontario Provincial Police Officer dead earlier this week.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources