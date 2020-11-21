Shoppers stock up before lockdown begins on Monday in Toronto and Peel Region
Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Many shoppers are flocking to stores to stock up this weekend ahead of Toronto and Peel Region entering a lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
