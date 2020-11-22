Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ontario reports 1,534 new cases of COVID-19 as Toronto, Peel Region prepare for lockdown

CP24 Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Ontario is reporting another 1,534 cases of COVID-19 today as residents in Toronto and Peel Region prepare for a 28-day lockdown period starting Monday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Newark Residents Face Lockdown, Curfew Following Surge In COVID Cases

Newark Residents Face Lockdown, Curfew Following Surge In COVID Cases 02:26

 New Jersey's largest city is facing tough restrictions because of a surge in coronavirus cases. Residents in Newark will be celebrating Thanksgiving under a lockdown, and a new curfew takes effect for some residents; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

As COVID-19 Infections Soar, Toronto Goes Into A Month Of Lockdown [Video]

As COVID-19 Infections Soar, Toronto Goes Into A Month Of Lockdown

Canada's largest city is now on lockdown for four weeks. CNN reports officials on Friday shut down Toronto shops, businesses, and restaurants, and banned indoor gatherings. The move comes in an..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
Iran imposes nationwide COVID-19 restrictions but no lockdown [Video]

Iran imposes nationwide COVID-19 restrictions but no lockdown

Iran has enacted new restrictions but experts say infection numbers may not meaningfully go down in absence of a full lockdown.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:33Published
Covid: Delhi vs New York comparison by CM Kejriwal amid 3rd wave #HTLS2020 [Video]

Covid: Delhi vs New York comparison by CM Kejriwal amid 3rd wave #HTLS2020

As Delhi battles its third wave of Covid-19 infections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal compared the national capital's response to more developed cities like New York. Speaking at the 18th edition of..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Ontario considering lockdowns for Toronto and Peel Region amid rising COVID-19 cases

 The Ontario government is considering placing Toronto and Peel Region into a lockdown and moving more regions into the “red” zone of its COVID-19 shutdown...
CTV News

Ontario expected to unveil new COVID-19 restrictions as it reports 1,418 new cases, 8 more deaths

 New COVID-19 restrictions are expected to be unveiled in Ontario Friday after the province reported 1,418 new cases and eight more deaths. The new cases include...
CBC.ca

Toronto, Peel move into COVID-19 lockdown Monday as Ontario tries to stop 'worst-case scenario'

 Toronto and Peel Region are moving into "lockdown" Monday as Ontario tries to curb a steep rise in COVID-19 cases, Premier Doug Ford announced. "Further action...
CBC.ca