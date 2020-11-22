Ontario reports 1,534 new cases of COVID-19 as Toronto, Peel Region prepare for lockdown
Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Ontario is reporting another 1,534 cases of COVID-19 today as residents in Toronto and Peel Region prepare for a 28-day lockdown period starting Monday.
