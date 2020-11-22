Global  
 

'I am one of yours forever,' departing Serge Ibaka tells Raptors fans

CBC.ca Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
He may be leaving Toronto, but Serge Ibaka says he'll always be a Raptor. The 31 year-old took to social media Sunday to dole out thanks for his time with the team, saying "the love I have received on this journey I will never forget."
0
