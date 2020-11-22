'I am one of yours forever,' departing Serge Ibaka tells Raptors fans Sunday, 22 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

He may be leaving Toronto, but Serge Ibaka says he'll always be a Raptor. The 31 year-old took to social media Sunday to dole out thanks for his time with the team, saying "the love I have received on this journey I will never forget." 👓 View full article

