'I am one of yours forever,' departing Serge Ibaka tells Raptors fans
Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
He may be leaving Toronto, but Serge Ibaka says he'll always be a Raptor. The 31 year-old took to social media Sunday to dole out thanks for his time with the team, saying "the love I have received on this journey I will never forget."
He may be leaving Toronto, but Serge Ibaka says he'll always be a Raptor. The 31 year-old took to social media Sunday to dole out thanks for his time with the team, saying "the love I have received on this journey I will never forget."
|
|
You Might Like