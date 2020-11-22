B.C. woman's death has been solved after 27 years, but for some, the wounds are still fresh Sunday, 22 November 2020 ( 1 day ago )

After 27 years, the circumstances surrounding the death of Vicki Black on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside has finally been solved. And while it may bring legal closure, for some of those who were closest to Vicki Black and her case, the painful memories linger. 👓 View full article

