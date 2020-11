You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources As COVID-19 Infections Soar, Toronto Goes Into A Month Of Lockdown



Canada's largest city is now on lockdown for four weeks. CNN reports officials on Friday shut down Toronto shops, businesses, and restaurants, and banned indoor gatherings. The move comes in an.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:40 Published 2 days ago Toronto protest for freedom against the Canadian government's decision on COVID-19 lockdown



The people of Toronto, Canada, protest on Saturday (October 31) against its government's decision to lockdown, force closing of small businesses and requirements to wear masks indoors. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:41 Published 3 weeks ago